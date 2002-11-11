XM feted for tech development

XM Satellite Radio Holdings Inc. will be featured in the December issue of Scientific American as one of the top contributions of the past year to science and

technology.

The magazine is inaugrating a new feature, the "Scientific American 50,"

which recognizes "some of the most outstanding visionaries who are advancing

technology and guaranteeing a brighter future for all of us," editor in chief John Rennie said.

The list includes business leaders, policymakers and others.

XM was honored in the "Company in Communications" category for "digital

nationwide radio entertainment."