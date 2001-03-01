XFL's Riordan relocates quickly

Bob Riordan, the XFL's vice president of sales, has shifted positions after just four months with the new football league, to direct sales at College Television Network, according to press reports.

Riordan departs the XFL as the league's ratings reached a nadir last weekend. The XFL's Saturday night national game on NBC drew just over four million viewers, a quarter of its opening game audience. Riordan, who becomes executive vice president of sales for CTN, said he wanted to get back into the cable TV business.

Jim Rothchild, senior vice president of sales for World Wrestling Federation, will now oversee XFL sales.