XFL will play with UPN, if NBC exits

Vince McMahon, creator of the ratings-troubled XFL, has declared his intention to keep the league playing - with or without NBC as its broadcast partner, The New York Times reports.

McMahon suggested UPN could become the XFL's primary broadcast partner if NBC bows out. In a story published this weekend, McMahon told the Times he hoped NBC would stick with the fledgling league, but reported conducting "preliminary talks" with UPN about that network becoming its primary broadcast partner. He indicated UPN was interested and emphasized the league'e need for a broadcast outlet: "If we have no network TV partner, we have no league."

NBC originally declared a two-year commitment to the new football league. But network executives have back-pedaled on that commitment, only declaring their intention to stay with the XFL through the current season.