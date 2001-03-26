XFL replays record low rating

The XFL matched its all-time low rating for a primetime sports broadcast, keeping NBC at the bottom of the broadcast network pack on Saturday.

The XFL contest between the Las Vegas Outlaws and Los Angeles Xtreme drew 2.6 million viewers, and hit a 1.0 rating, 3 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers for Saturday. That duplicated the ratings nadir the XFL on NBC hit the previous Saturday. Ratings have been trending steadily downward since the league's January debut.

On Saturday, the XFL was up against the final hour of CBS's third-round coverage of the NCAA Men's Bastketball Tournament, which drew 11.1 million viewers in primetime with a 4.6/15. ABC's coverage of the World Figure Skating Championships on Saturday night drew 8.4 million viewers with a 2.4/7.

- Richard Tedesco