XFL nails new low on NBC

The XFL's national weekly game on NBC hit a new low Saturday night, drawing less than four million viewers.

The game between the Orlando Rage and Las Vegas Outlaws hit a 1.5 rating, 4 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers. That was the same rating the XFL on NBC hit the previous Saturday. But average total audience for the game was 3.76 million viewers, a drop from the 4.2 million the week before. This marks the third straight week that the XFL has hit less than a 2.0 rating.

CBS's new Saturday night drama entry, Kate Brasher, was among the many shows that bashed the XFL on the night, hitting a 2.6/7 and drawing 10.1 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco