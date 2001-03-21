XFL low rating is record-setter

The XFL's dismal 1.6 rating for its Saturday night game on NBC is believed to be the lowest rated primetime sports event in TV history.

That national rating represented the XFL's ratings nadir on NBC by 33% over the previous week's game. Through seven weeks, the XFL on NBC is averaging a 3.9 rating - about 13% below the 4.5 rating the league guaranteed to advertisers. It started providing makegoods to some advertisers in late February.

- Richard Tedesco