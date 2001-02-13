XFL lights up TNN

Sunday's debut of the XFL on TNN scored a 2.4 rating, a hefty 336% climb from the cable network's typical time period performance during the first part of this year, according to Nielsen Media Research. Also, XFL was watched by over 2.9 million viewers, 359% higher than the number of viewers who have watched TNN during the 4p.m.-7p.m. in first quarter 2001 to date. - Susanne Ault