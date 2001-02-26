XFL bombs keep dropping on NBC

The XFL bombed again on NBC, luring only 4.2 million viewers for its national Saturday night game.

The rain-soaked 13-0 shutout the New York/New Jersey Hitmen scored Chicago Enforcers barely scored with viewers, drawing a meager 1.7 rating and a 5 share among adults 18-49 in Nielsen fast national numbers to leave NBC at the bottom of the Big Four network heap in Saturday night's sweeps standings. That marked the third precipitous drop in its ratings since the XFL's debut week, when it drew more than 15 million takers. It has steadily lost audience for each subsequent week's national game, drawing 4.7 million viewers a 2.1/6.

UPN was also down again with its Sunday night XFL telecast. UPN averaged a 1.9/3 in the overnights, off 5% from last week's 2.0/3 overnight average.

