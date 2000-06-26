Xetv upgrades with Hitachi

San Diego FOX affiliate xetv has purchased five Hitachi cameras as part of its new $14 million, 20,000-square-foot news facility. The cameras, installed by systems integrator TV Magic Inc., San Juan Capistrano, Calif., include three SK-2600W 16:9/4:3-switchable studio cameras and two SK-2600PW portable switchable cameras. The three Hitachi SK-2600Ws are set on Vinten pedestals in a 50-by-50-foot studio. One SK-2600PW camera is on a jib; the second is on a pedestal in the newsroom and is used for breaking-news reports.