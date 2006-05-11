X Marks Spot For DirecTV's E-Sports

DirecTV is forming a new pro video gaming sports league in league with a big name in the game-playing arena" Microsoft's X-Box.

Starting in 2007, DirecTV, co-owned Fox Interactive Media, IGN Entertainment, Mountain Dew and Best Buy will kick off the Championship Gaming Series, with teams battling in regular contests for the Dew Cup and prize money.

DirecTV will also carry three gaming tournamients in 2006, but the league is meant to regularize what the companies now describe as "scattered gaming events."

The "e-sports" effort will be spearheaded by David Hill, DirecTV President of Entertainment and formerly with Fox Sports.