X marks broadband spot for ESPN

ESPN will give a preview of its broadband vision during its coverage of the

Winter X Games, to be held Feb. 1 through 4 in Mount Snow, Vt.

ESPN is creating a broadband area that will be offered to cable operators to

help drive broadband subscribers.

The sports network has also begun negotiations with major sports leagues so

that it can offer a similar service sometime in the first half of 2002 for those

viewers whose idea of sports doesn't involve mixing ice with gas-powered

vehicles.

Last summer, the network and Comcast Corp. experimented with broadband during

the Summer X Games, but the Winter X Games experiment will be expanded to other

operators, as well.