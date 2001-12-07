Trending

X marks broadband spot for ESPN

By

ESPN will give a preview of its broadband vision during its coverage of the
Winter X Games, to be held Feb. 1 through 4 in Mount Snow, Vt.

ESPN is creating a broadband area that will be offered to cable operators to
help drive broadband subscribers.

The sports network has also begun negotiations with major sports leagues so
that it can offer a similar service sometime in the first half of 2002 for those
viewers whose idea of sports doesn't involve mixing ice with gas-powered
vehicles.

Last summer, the network and Comcast Corp. experimented with broadband during
the Summer X Games, but the Winter X Games experiment will be expanded to other
operators, as well.