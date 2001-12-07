X marks broadband spot for ESPN
ESPN will give a preview of its broadband vision during its coverage of the
Winter X Games, to be held Feb. 1 through 4 in Mount Snow, Vt.
ESPN is creating a broadband area that will be offered to cable operators to
help drive broadband subscribers.
The sports network has also begun negotiations with major sports leagues so
that it can offer a similar service sometime in the first half of 2002 for those
viewers whose idea of sports doesn't involve mixing ice with gas-powered
vehicles.
Last summer, the network and Comcast Corp. experimented with broadband during
the Summer X Games, but the Winter X Games experiment will be expanded to other
operators, as well.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.