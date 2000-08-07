X-Files accident investigated

Three separate investigations of a fatal accident last week on the The X-Files set are under way.

One production crew member was killed and six others injured Monday, July 31, after scaffolding on the set of the veteran FOX series came in contact with a power line.

Thirty-eight-year-old crew member Jim Engh was killed in the accident, and another staffer remains in fair condition in a Los Angeles-area hospital. Five other crew members on the scaffolding suffered minor injuries and were released from hospitals by Tuesday morning.

The Twentieth Century FOX series was filming on location in a West Los Angeles neighborhood just a few blocks from the studio's Los Angeles headquarters. The series had just begun taping episodes for its eighth season on Fox.

"We are conducting an intensive investigation into the accident, and families of the crew members have been notified," a studio release said Tuesday. "Our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies go out to Jim's family, friends and colleagues, and we wish the injured crew members a full and rapid recovery." Conducting their own investigations are Cal/OSHA (the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and members of the IATSE Grips Local 80 union.

Chris Carter, the executive producer of The X-Files, said in a statement, "All of us are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our friend and colleague Jim Engh. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who have known him and worked with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the other crew members who were injured. We wish them a speedy recovery."