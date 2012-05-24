'X Factor' or 'The Voice'? Too Many New Sitcoms? Will 'Revolution' and 'The Following' Hit It Big?

With the broadcast networks announcing their new fall

schedules at their upfront presentations, everyone now has an opinion on those new

shows and the ways each network tries to draw more viewers. But what matters

most to networks at this juncture is what the media agencies think, and what

advice they give to their marketer clients that will spend billions in

commercial time.

MBPT gathered four veteran media agency programming research

executives and tossed 10 questions at them based on these myriad network moves.

The execs are: Brian Hughes, senior VP, audience analysis, MagnaGlobal; Sam

Armando, senior VP-director, strategic intelligence, SMGx; Billie Gold, VP,

director of buying/programming research at Carat; and Brad Adgate, senior VP-director,

research, Horizon Media.

Five questions are addressed by the panel in Thursday's MBPT

Spotlight. You can read the remaining five questions in Friday's Spotlight.

The X Factor or The Voice? Which show wins the viewer and 18-49 demo battle next season? And

will new X Factor judges Britney Spears and Demi Lovato make

a difference in drawing more viewers?

Brian Hughes: It's a tough call because they've never been on at the

same time. However, if we're going solely on audience performance to date, The

Voice has the edge. It's actually beating American Idol among some demos. Of course, it remains to be seen if

airing another season so soon will have a wear-out effect on The Voice.

With regard to X Factor, Britney and Demi may give the show a boost on

its initial return, but we're not sure it will have a lasting impact. If

ratings end up being stable overall, I would call that a win for Fox.

Sam Armando:

The Voice comes into the 2012-13 season as the hotter show. It would

have to lose over 50% of its current adults 18-49 rating to equal what X

Factor averaged last fall. Based on that, along with the mass appeal of the

show, I would give the edge to The Voice with both total viewers and

adults 18-49. X Factor will receive a boost at the beginning of its run

due to the new judges. As we have seen with other judge changes, however, that

initial sampling will dwindle and its performance will depend on the show

itself carrying the load.

Billie Gold: It's likely going to be a close race,

but I think The Voice will still have the edge in adults 18-49 after

initial sampling for the newly recast X Factor. If Britney ends up being

a train wreck, and things heat up virally, it might be a different story,

however. Expect The X Factor to gain audience in the adults 18-34 demo

as a result of the new judges.

Brad Adgate: I think X Factor will beat The

Voice, but it will be close

and greatly scrutinized. X Factor is well rested and The Voice

runs the risk of being overexposed with a full cycle and an additional night

scheduled for 2012-13. Most successful shows get an audience bump in their

second season and adding Britney Spears and Demi Lovato should bring some

interest and viewers in the show. Also, audience for The Voice tailed

off as the season progressed and an additional night was added. The network of

course blamed the clocks for this. This is another Christina Aguilera vs.

Britney Spears rivalry. Aguilera beat her out by winning the Grammy Award for

Best New Artist in February 2000.

Will Fox finally

get its next big drama hit since 24

with the Kevin Bacon drama The

Following?

Hughes: It was

definitely one of the shows we called out as having potential in our development

analysis. Having Kevin Bacon on board is definitely a plus, but ultimately it

will live or die-pun intended-on the merits of the characters and storytelling.

As my mentor [former Magna research exec] Steve Sternberg used to say, "Stars don't

make shows, shows make stars." So while The Following looks to have all

the earmarks of event television, there is still one question that is nagging

me: What will season two look like?

Armando: Based on the clips, it appears this is its

best shot. The show will have the initial draw of Bacon and the plot and storyline

to potentially maintain that initial viewership. The question is whether the

content will produce a small yet loyal and consistent fan base, like Fringe,

or a mass appeal audience like Lost.

Gold: I would

have to see the full pilot before I could say. Kevin Bacon will certainly drum

up interest for the show but it may be a bit dark and heavy for some, based on

the clips.

Adgate: I think The

Following could become the new 24. Similar to 24, the drama

is airing after the NFL season ends, when there is a large group of male

viewers looking for something to watch. Another parallel to 24 is the

show has star power with Kevin Bacon. It's also a lot less expensive to produce

than Terra Nova, last year's Monday night new show.

Does NBC's Revolution have a chance to be the hit the network is looking for to start its

ratings turnaround? Or will it follow the path of The Event and other sci-fi dramas that don't seem to

do that well on broadcast television these days?

Hughes: A big sci-fi drama is always a gamble for two main reasons: one,

they tend to be expensive to produce, and two, they are usually serial in

nature and, therefore, don't repeat well. I think Lost set a very different precedent in its first couple of seasons

by drawing sizeable audiences despite its supernatural themes and intricate

storytelling. That is something the networks have been trying to recapture. We've

heard the phrase "the next Lost" for several years now at the upfront

presentations. For Revolution, I think it could go either way. As I

mentioned for The Following, the characters and storytelling will

ultimately decide its fate.

Armando: Unlike The Event, where the audience

was kept in the dark about what was going on, the conflict of Revolution is not only known, but

something that many people are likely to be curious about-the loss of

electricity. In fact, that premise may not have people thinking sci-fi as was

the case with shows like The Event and Flash Forward. As a

result, Revolution has a better chance of catching on, especially with

the look of the clips that had people mentioning Lost and The Hunger

Games. With that said, the success of this show may rest with the young

adult viewers as older viewers may not be ready to pull away from their

habitual viewing of Hawaii Five-0 and Castle on Monday night.

Gold: It depends on how complicated the plot is.

Viewers already invested in Lost and

it took too long for the payoff. Heroes

started off strong but then went off the beaten path and viewers fled. I have a

feeling it will follow suit and start out big and slowly fade.

Adgate: Any new program has the potential to be a

hit; that's why it's on the schedule. The NFL on ESPN will hurt it, though, in

the fourth quarter. Also, how well The Voice does will be indicative of

the show's success. On the plus side, these types of shows can be popular on

social media, which will help.

All of the Big Four

broadcast networks have been trying to add more comedy to their lineups, but

has NBC and ABC gone overboard with new comedies for next season?

Hughes: This is a cyclical thing. In the fall of 2010, there were

only eight comedies on the entire broadcast schedule because drama and reality

was what was working. Next fall, ABC will have that many on its own. We're

seeing this glut because the networks have been relatively successful in

launching new comedies over the past couple of years and want to seize on that

momentum. It will balance out over time.

Armando: When you see that nine of the top 15

regularly scheduled programs among the 18-49 demo in 2011-12, excluding sports,

were sitcoms, it is no surprise that we have seen an onslaught of the genre for

2012-13, especially when you consider how much better they repeat vs. drama and

reality. I do not believe people have a limit to the amount of comedy or drama

they watch, so the issue of going overboard is more of a development concern-are

we seeing watered-down comedy because only so much can be successfully

developed in one year? For NBC, one has to believe that the shelf life

remaining on many of its comedies is coming to an end, so while they ride those

shows out -- shows like 30 Rock, The Office, Community and Parks &

Recreation -- it is not a bad thing to see if they may already have a

replacement. At ABC, their momentum is with comedy, so trying to use that

success on other nights makes sense.

Gold: If there are a lot of great comedy pilots in

your hands, I understand putting them on. But it seems that NBC and ABC just

wanted to cash in on what is hot right now and comedy was big last year.

Besides, if a comedy hits big, it has a lucrative second life in syndication,

which is a big plus for a network if it owns the show. However, except for Fox's

new comedy Ben and Kate, I had little interest based on the clips I saw

for any of NBC's or ABC's comedy additions. Again, until I see all the full

pilots though, I leave judgment open.

Adgate: I don't think either ABC or NBC went too

overboard. The networks have had a pretty successful year with comedies. While

the number of sitcoms has grown this year, there were 42 comedies on the fall

lineup for ABC, CBS and NBC alone in 1997. Comedies are less

expensive to produce, bring in younger viewers and repeat well, so the risk is

worth the reward.

Is it a mistake for

NBC to start its Thursday nights off with a comedy block with a median age

audience of 40 and lead into the newly relocated news magazine Rock Center with Brian Williams that skews about 58? Particularly on a

night when retailers and movie studios spend lots of their ad dollars?

Hughes: I think NBC is trying to take advantage of the election and

provide a compatible lead-in for its affiliates' evening news. Perhaps

counter-programming was also a consideration since ABC and CBS are both airing

dramas. Whatever the case, it is certainly a very competitive time period, so

any show would face an uphill battle.

Armando: To a smaller degree, CBS accomplished a lot

with starting Thursday with a median age of around 40 and transitioning into Person

ofInterest and The Mentalist with a median age of 59. Yes,

the gap is [about as large], but NBC made it clear that the emphasis is on

Tuesday and Wednesday this season and they proved it with how they addressed

Thursday. One has to believe that NBC would like people to tune into the

network for more than just The Voice and its best bet is to build the

nights that surround its most-watched show. If NBC can successfully build those

nights, then Thursday will become much easier to schedule in the future.

Gold: I have no clue why NBC put the older-skewing Rock

Center on this huge night for movie and retail advertisers. What were they

thinking?

Adgate: I think it was an unusual decision and points

out how much the network believes in this show. NBC has had difficulty with

dramas in the same time period. It aired three alone last season-Prime Suspect,

The Firm and Awake -- compared

to three -- Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and ER -- that it aired

from 1982 to 2009. So, a newsmagazine may work better, but the audience flow

coming out of the comedies is a little contrarian.