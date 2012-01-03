Wyoming Stations Still Dark on Dish

Three broadcast stations in Central Wyoming were still dark to Dish Network subscribers Tuesday after being pulled from customers on Dec. 31.

The stations, KTWO (ABC), KGWC (CBS) and KFNB (Fox) in Casper, Wyo., went dark on Dec. 31 after the stations could not reach a retransmission consent agreement with Dish.

All three stations were pulled by their owners, which Dish has accused of making "outrageous rate demands," according to a published report. KTWO is owned by Silverton Broadcasting, KFNB by Wyomedia Corp., and KGWC by Mark III Media.

"Dish made numerous attempts to avoid interruption of service to our valued customers including offering an extension," the satellite giant said in a statement that was posted on each channel, according to K2 Radio, a radio station in central Wyoming not involved in the dispute. "This offer was flatly refused. Dish Network remained available to negotiate over the holiday weekend but the station, unconcerned about its viewers, refused to even answer the phone."

