Wynyard Named WBZ Director of Sales
Station veteran Helyn Wynyard was named director of sales at WBZ Boston and sister independent WSBK [effective immediately. Wynyard was acting director of sales for both stations since mid-April, and before that, was general sales manager for WSBK. Prior to coming to work for the CBS-owned duopoly [http://cbslocal.com/], Wynyard worked at WCVB Boston.
"Helyn has done an outstanding job of leading TV 38’s sales efforts, and recently adding WBZ-TV’s sales to that, making the most of every business opportunity and developing new business strategies," said president and G.M. Ed Piette.
