WYMT's Turner injured in car crash

WYMT Lexington, Ky., news director and station manager Tony Turner was

critically injured in a crash that killed a mother and her baby Monday night in

Whitley County, Ky. Two more children were sent to the hospital.

Police told the station Turner's sport-utility vehicle was struck on the

driver's side when a driver traveling in the opposite direction lost control of

her vehicle and crossed into his lane. She and her eight-month-old child were

killed. The woman's three- and four-year-olds were taken to the University of Kentucky

Medical Center, where they were listed in serious condition. Police said only the

baby was restrained in the vehicle.

Turner, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered numerous broken bones and

internal injuries, but the station reported Tuesday afternoon that his condition was

improving.

"He is in guarded critical condition at the UK Medical Center," general

manager Wayne Martin said in a prepared statement. "His condition is improving slowly, and the

next 24 hours are crucial in his recovery process."