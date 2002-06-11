WYMT's Turner injured in car crash
WYMT Lexington, Ky., news director and station manager Tony Turner was
critically injured in a crash that killed a mother and her baby Monday night in
Whitley County, Ky. Two more children were sent to the hospital.
Police told the station Turner's sport-utility vehicle was struck on the
driver's side when a driver traveling in the opposite direction lost control of
her vehicle and crossed into his lane. She and her eight-month-old child were
killed. The woman's three- and four-year-olds were taken to the University of Kentucky
Medical Center, where they were listed in serious condition. Police said only the
baby was restrained in the vehicle.
Turner, who was alone in his vehicle, suffered numerous broken bones and
internal injuries, but the station reported Tuesday afternoon that his condition was
improving.
"He is in guarded critical condition at the UK Medical Center," general
manager Wayne Martin said in a prepared statement. "His condition is improving slowly, and the
next 24 hours are crucial in his recovery process."
