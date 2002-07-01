WYMT's Turner dies

WYMT-TV news director, anchor and station manager Tony Turner died Sunday of

injuries sustained in an automobile collision last month. Turner who was 40, is

survived by a wife and two children.

Police said Turner's sport-utility vehicle was struck on the driver's side

when a driver traveling in the opposite direction lost control of her vehicle

and crossed into his lane. The woman and her daughter were killed.

Hospitalized immediately after the June 10 crash, Turner's condition had

occasionally shown signs of improvement, and was once upgraded from critical to

serious condition.

Turner began his career in radio in the 1970s, and moved to television in the

mid-1980s after having been general manager of WFSR-AM Harlan, Ky. He began at

WYMT-TV as a news reporter in 1986, but was named news director and anchor

shortly after.

A fan of political reporting, for years he anchored a local show, Issues

and Answers... The Mountain Edition which, the station said, featured guests

ranging from local mayors to former presidents.

Assistant news director Carole Butcher has been running the station's news

department.

General Manager Ernestine Cornett said she had not yet begun to plan for

Turner's replacement.

The station has established a scholarship fund in Turner's name for aspiring

Kentucky broadcasters.