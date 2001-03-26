WXXI-TV goes digital with Ampex DST

The WXXI Public Broadcasting Council is integrating the Ampex Data Systems DST 814 25.6TB archive system as part of the overall engineering and design of WXXI-TV Rochester, N.Y.'s video server-based master-control center, scheduled to open in midsummer. Part of a renovation of the broadcast facility, the project includes design, engineering and integration of a new CCIR 601 16:9 and 4:3 format facility, according to Kent Hatfield, vice president for technology and operations at WXXI. The work involves systems design and construction of the main equipment room, master control, production control, VTR and feed area, audio booth and graphics area. Grass Valley Group and Avalon Consulting Group will provide the networked video-server archive management.