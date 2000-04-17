WWOR-TV taps EMC for digital storage

UPN affiliate WWOR-TV New York has chosen EMC's Celerra Media Server and Symmetrix Enterprise Storage systems to manage its entire audio and video broadcast programming inventory.

The fully digital system allows data from wwor and its sister station, WUTB-TV Baltimore, to be consolidated into one centrally managed master-control facility. The EMC storage infrastructure provides both stations with online access to approximately 180 hours of digitally stored programming.

Wwor has also integrated Celerra with a digital automated tape library holding more than 5,000 hours of programming.