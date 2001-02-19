WWJ-TV gets the news

WWJ-TV Detroit, which for years stood out among CBS stations as the only one without a newscast, will finally be getting the news. An 11 p.m. program from Viacom-owned sister station WKBD(TV), was one of the few surviving newscasts in the Paramount group, will be customized for WWJ-TV. Mike Dunlop, general manager for both stations, credited the power of the Viacom duopoly for the move. "There's certainly room for another newscast at 11 p.m. in this market," he said. "Detroit is one of the strongest news markets in the country." Dunlop said WKBD anchors Rich Fisher and Amyre Makupson and weatherman Jim Madaus will appear on both newscasts. The newscast will debut April 2, following network coverage of the NCAA national basketball finals.