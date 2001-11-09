WWFE revamps itself

World Wrestling Federation Entertainment has revealed a corporate

restructuring, along with the resignation of one of its top executives.

Stuart Snyder, WWFE president and COO, resigned on

Friday.

Prior to joining WWFE, Snyder was President of USA Home Entertainment and President and COO of Feld Entertainment.

Pete DiNicola, currently senior vice president, planning

and administration, has been appointed executive vice president and COO.

DiNicola will be responsible for day-to-day operations.

In another major move, the WWFE has centralized all marketing functions under Julie Hoffman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer.

Linda McMahon, CEO, said WWFE's plans include developing new brands, as well as TV and movie projects.

- Richard Tedesco