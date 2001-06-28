WWF pile-drives WCW programming

World Wresting Federation Entertainment has scrapped plans for a separate TV show featuring its recently-acquired World Championship Wrestling circuit.

WWFE President Linda McMahon said in a conference call with analysts that WCW will live on as a set of characters inside the WWF's existing shows on UPN, TNN and MTV and in live events. But she's backed off the initial idea of putting the WCW Nitro and other programs that had aired on the cable networks of former WCW owner Turner Broadcasting System.

Industry executives said that TNN and MTV didn't want to give up any more air time - and ad revenue - to WWF-owned programming. Even if WCW shows would get higher ratings, TNN "would have to get at least as much revenue as they do now," said one executive. - John Higgins