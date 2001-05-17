WWF getting Tough Enough on MTV

It's not a new football league, but the World Wrestling Federation hopes to score some ratings points starting next month with its own twist on reality TV for MTV, dubbed WWF Tough Enough.

The half-hour weekly show being co-produced by Stamford-based WWF and MTV, pits 13 pro wrestling wannabes in a home where they can bounce each other off the walls for 13 weeks. The two contestants still standing - one man, one woman - win a WWF contract. The show premieres on MTV June 21.

The WWF received thousands of applications for the series, according to a WWF spokesman, who said the eight men and five women competing in the series survived an audition of 200 semi-finalists in Times Square a few months ago to land their parts. - Richard Tedesco