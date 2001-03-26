WWF buying WCW

World Wrestling Federation Entertainment is acquiring its rival, Turner Broadcasting System's World Championship Wrestling. WWF Chairman Vince McMahon plans to keep it separate and air its programming on TNN, the main outlet for WWF shows. Ideally, the two will periodically cross over into each other's storylines. But the WWF is very clear that it is buying only "the WCW brand, tape library and other intellectual-property rights." That doesn't include wrestlers that had extracted high-priced long-term deals from TBS.