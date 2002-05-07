WWF becomes WWE
Call it the WWE -- World Wrestling Entertainment, that is.
That's what World Wrestling Federation Entertainment Inc. changed its name to
after losing its court battle with the World Wildlife Fund.
The Wildlife Fund -- a nonprofit organization that's had the copyright on a
WWF logo since 1961 -- sued in a London court to force the wrestling group to
stop using the WWF initials for the marketing of any of its wrestling shows. The
wildlifers argued successfully that the wrestlers' use of the WWF logo since
1998 created confusion between the two organizations.
Wrestling's WWF logo will become WWE.
After losing its appeal to the London court's ruling, the Stamford,
Conn.-based company confirmed the name change Monday.
'Our new name puts the emphasis on the `E' for entertainment, what our
company does best,' WWE CEO Linda McMahon said.
