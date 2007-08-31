WWE Suspends 10 wrestlers for Violating Wellness Policy

The WWE has suspended 10 performers for violating its wellness policy, which expressly prohibits steroid use.

The WWE did not reveal a specific reason for the suspensions and also declined to name the performers, although the organization said in a statement that in the future they would name names.

“It has been WWE’s practice not to release the names of those who have been suspended,” an organization spokesperson said in a statement. “Notice has been sent to all WWE performers that names of anyone who is suspended under the wellness policy as of November 1 will be made public,”

The WWE’s image took a major hit earlier this summer when wrestler Chris Benoit killed his wife and young son before hanging himself in the family’s Georgia home. At the time, the WWE said that Benoit had passed a drug test a few months earlier. Authorities investigating the murder suicide found anabolic steroids in Benoit’s home and an autopsy indicated that Benoit had steroids in his blood.

As of Friday afternoon, shares of WWE stock were trading at $5.22, a gain of about 3 % from the close of the market on Thursday.