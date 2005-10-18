WWE Raw Goes to Mat for USA

USA’s wrestling flexed its muscles for the second week in a row, earning 5.08 million total viewers for its 10 p.m. showing on Oct. 10, according to Nielsen Media Research. The program was second only to ESPN’s Texans-Seahawks game at 8:30 on Oct. 16 in ad-supported cable’s programming rankings for the week ending Oct. 16.

Wrestling and strong showings for Law & Order: SVU helped USA rank as the most-viewed cable network during prime for the week, with an average 2.49 million total viewers. TNT followed up with 2.32 million total viewers and ESPN took third with 2.0 million.