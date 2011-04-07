WWE Pins Down Rebranding Efforts

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Thursday it will launch a new WWE cable network over the next year as part of a major rebrand of the company.

The company will now be rebranded as WWE and will look to acquire entertainment content companies as well as outsource its television and film production, live event programming and licensing efforts, according to company officials.

Also on tap for WWE is the launch of a new, branded network over the next 12 to 18 months, a project

WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has alluded to in the past.

The company also said it will look to develop original scripted, non-scripted and animated programming, which includes the April 4 launch of reality series Tough Enough on the USA Network. The series, which pits a group of 12 individuals looking to become the next WWE Superstar or Diva, averaged 3.3 million viewers for its premiere episode.

