WWE Names Brian Nurse SVP, General Counsel & Secretary

WWE has named Brian Nurse senior vice president, general counsel & secretary, reporting directly to WWE chair and CEO Vince McMahon.

As general counsel Nurse will be responsible for overseeing the legal affairs of the company and serve as principal legal advisor to McMahon, co-presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and the company’s executive management team. Nurse will oversee litigation, intellectual property, government relations, risk management, talent contracts and compliance.

Nurse has more than 20 years of legal experience and before joining WWE was vice president, associate general counsel & secretary at Nestlé Waters North America, the North American beverage division of Nestlé S.A. at Nestlé Waters North America, he oversaw a broad legal practice, including litigation, sales and marketing, corporate affairs, intellectual property, strategic partnerships, joint venture deals and employment matters.

Prior to his tenure with Nestlé, Nurse was senior legal counsel at PepsiCo, where he was the lead in-house counsel for North American soft drink brands, the sports marketing department and product innovation.

Nurse began his career as an associate at the law firms of Cullen & Dykman and Blank Rome LLP, where he worked on mergers and acquisitions, SEC regulatory work, and general corporate and real estate transactions.

Nurse is board chair for Make-A-Wish Connecticut and a board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford, Conn. He earned his Juris Doctor from the Fordham University School of Law and Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton School.