WWE Launches Kids Site

Soon, pro wrestlers may be banging each other with high chairs rather than folding ones.

World Wrestling Entertainment is looking to get wrestling fans into the tent as early as possible.

The company said Tuesday it had launched wwekids.com, a site targeted to kids 6-14 that extends the brand of its WWE Kids magazine, which launched in April.

The site features videos, photos and a "play" area with "Dozens" of interactive applications, all billed as "age-appropriate" content.

Turns out the WWE tent is already filled with kids. According to the company, more than 2.8 million kids as young as 6 watch its TV wrestling shows weekly.

That young audience is part of the reason the WWE is moving to make all of its shows PG-rated, rather than the TV14 that they had been for many years.