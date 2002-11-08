WWE finds 'suspicious' transactions

The former general manager of World Wrestling Entertainment's theme restaurant in Times Square was arrested Friday after the company found what it calls "a series of suspicious financial transactions."

Kenton Jenkins, who ran The World restaurant for two years, but was fired in June, faces charges of embezzling $437,000 from the restaurant.

Jenkins allegedly wrote checks to a dummy company, CSG Construction, and in turn, controlled that company's bank accounts.

WWE said it discovered the transactions during a routine review of the books in September and went to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

Jenkins was being held late Friday and was not expected to be arraigned until Saturday.