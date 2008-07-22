WWE Films Renamed WWE Studios

WWE Films, the Los Angeles-based subsidiary of World Wrestling Entertainment, is changing its name to WWE Studios to better represent its production mix of theatrical films, direct-to-DVD movies and scripted television movies, series and reality programming.

“The name change reflects our focus on expanding a variety of projects that WWE intends to pursue, from theatrical films to direct-to-DVD to television and other media platforms,” WWE Studios president Michael Lake said. “WWE Studios will continue to pursue opportunities that expand the integration of the WWE brand and its Superstars into filmed entertainment.”

In early 2009, the studio will release its latest theatrical production, 12 Rounds, starring WWE’s John Cena, and release its first direct-to-DVD film, Behind Enemy Lines: Columbia, with WWE star Mr. Kennedy.