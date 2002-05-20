WWE buys back NBC stake

According to Reuters, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. said Monday that it

bought back NBC's 3 percent stake for $27.7 million, or

$12 per share.

NBC bought its stake in WWE in 2000, when the two companies

formed the now-defunct XFL football league, which was announced with much

fanfare but body-slammed by anemic ratings.

NBC's sale of its stake represents the final unwinding of the joint venture.