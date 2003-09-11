WVNY Cuts Local Newscasts
After four years, WVNY(TV) Burlington, Vt., is ending its local newscasts.
The ABC affiliate has been a distant third in ratings, although the newscast
has won numerous awards, including two regional awards from Associated Press in
May.
A total of 25 people will be out of work after the weekend.
WVNY general manager Erik Storck said, "We've built a terrific newscast and
have a very talented news team and production crew. However, people's viewing habits are very difficult to change and, with two
very well-established news programs in the market, we just didn't break through.
He added, "I believe this action underscores the difficulties that many small-market
television stations are experiencing."
Storck continued, "It is very expensive to run a news
department, and the continued loss is just not an economic
standing that a business or its investors can continue and survive
with."
