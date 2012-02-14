Wussler Named Twentieth's VP Sales, Integrations

Rob Wussler has been named Twentieth's vice president of sales and integrations, said Joe Oulvey, executive VP of ad sales, Twentieth Television, to whom he will report.

"Rob's integration experience, across national, local and digital platforms, will be an invaluable asset as we continue to develop unique advertising initiatives for our wide spectrum of first-run and off-network properties," said Oulvey in a statement."

Most recently, Wussler served as vice president of eastern media sales of NBCUniversal Television Distribution, where he led integrated media executions across NBCUniversal platforms including on-air broadcast, online digital and product integration. Prior to NBCUniversal, Wussler held syndication sales positions within Paramount Domestic Television, including vice president, western regional manager.

Wussler holds a B.A. from Hobart & William Smith Colleges.