WUSA gets new GM

With a name like Darryll Green, WUSA(TV) Washington’s new president and GM

could expect a great table at any restaurant in Washington.

But while Darrell Green was outrunning receivers as a future Hall of Famer

for the hometown Redskins football team, Darryll J. Green was running WGRZ(TV)

Buffalo.

A former accountant for Delloitte, Haskins & Sells, Green (the

broadcaster) has been with Gannett since 1983, and was its Manager of the Year

in 2001.

Gannett Broadcasting President and CEO Craig Dubow called him "a caring and

committed leader" with "a great track record of success."