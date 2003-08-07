WUSA gets new GM
With a name like Darryll Green, WUSA(TV) Washington’s new president and GM
could expect a great table at any restaurant in Washington.
But while Darrell Green was outrunning receivers as a future Hall of Famer
for the hometown Redskins football team, Darryll J. Green was running WGRZ(TV)
Buffalo.
A former accountant for Delloitte, Haskins & Sells, Green (the
broadcaster) has been with Gannett since 1983, and was its Manager of the Year
in 2001.
Gannett Broadcasting President and CEO Craig Dubow called him "a caring and
committed leader" with "a great track record of success."
