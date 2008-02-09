WTVR goes With Pro-Bel

WTVR, the Raycom Media station and CBS affiliate in Richmond, Va., has purchased an array of automation, routing and master control technology from Pro-Bel to aid its digital operations. WTVR broadcasts an HD pass-through feed from CBS, upconverting its locally originated content, and outputs a standard-definition, 24-hour weather channel. Under a local marketing agreement, it also runs the operations of Southeastern Media's WUPV, a CW affiliate that broadcasts in HD and analog.