WTVR goes With Pro-Bel
By Glen Dickson
WTVR, the Raycom Media station and CBS affiliate in Richmond, Va., has purchased an array of automation, routing and master control technology from Pro-Bel to aid its digital operations. WTVR broadcasts an HD pass-through feed from CBS, upconverting its locally originated content, and outputs a standard-definition, 24-hour weather channel. Under a local marketing agreement, it also runs the operations of Southeastern Media's WUPV, a CW affiliate that broadcasts in HD and analog.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.