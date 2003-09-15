Trending

WTVO to Multicast UPN 16 Signal

By

Young Broadcasting Inc.’s ABC affiliate, WTVO(TV), will use a portion of its digital
channel to deliver UPN 16 in Rockford, Ill., starting Sept. 22.

The ABC affiliate has an agreement with UPN for the digital-channel
affiliation and carriage by Insight Communications Co. Inc.’s local cable system.

Rockford UPN 16 is being positioned as a young, urban-contemporary station,
Young said.

"WTVO-TV has developed new revenue opportunities without the help of a
duopoly by creatively using a portion of its digital spectrum," Young
chairman Vincent Young said. "This innovative approach allows the station to offer
the community’s viewers and advertisers two separate but complementary broadcast-viewing options while taking advantage of the savings and efficiency of
operating both out of one facility."