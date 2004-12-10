WTVE President Guilty of Fraud

The Rev. Frank D. McCracken, president of Reading, Pa., independent TV station WTVE, has pleaded guilty to three fraud schemes related to corruption in Philadelphia City Hall and evading taxes on $500,000 in airtime sales commissions at the station.

According to a report in the local newspaper, the Reading Eagle, McCracken faces a sentence of two to three years in federal prison and will repay up to $200,000 in owed taxes to the IRS.



McCracken, a former city councilman, was accused of mail fraud, loan fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

WTVE is a Christian-themed station that reaches 4 million homes in the Philadelphia area over the air and on cable.