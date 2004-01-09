WTOG-TV VP/GM Conway Retires

Michael Conway is retiring as executive vice president and general manager of Viacom Inc.’s WTOG-TV Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., effective immediately.

Under station group president Fred Reynolds and executive VP Dennis Swanson, the group has lured some major-market general managers away from the competition and could well follow suit in Tampa, said a source. Whether inside or out, they’re looking for "a heavy hitter."

Conway, a 30-year broadcast veteran, had been at the station for eight years. Before that he ran co-owned WUPL(TV) New Orleans.