WTMJ Consumer Reporter Dies

Lynise Weeks, 41, long-time consumer reporter for Journal Broadcast Group's WTMJ Milwaukee, died Wednesday at St. Mary's Hospital there after a long battle with kidney problems (she had diabetes and lupus).

Weeks joined WTMJ as a general assignment reporter in 1993 and became its first consumer reporter six month's later. She had had kidney troubles for several years, including failed transplants two years ago.

Her medical battle had been the subject of a feature in the already-released August issue of Milwaukee Magazine.



The station aired a video tribute in its 11 a.m. newscast Thursday. Funeral arrangements were pending at press time.