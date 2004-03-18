WSVN-TV Names News Director
Sunbeam’s WSVN-TV Miami has a new news director: Tom Gonzalez-Diego, who had been assistant news director since 1999.
Gonzalez-Diego has been with the station since 1988, when it was an NBC affiliate. For those keeping track: According to Alice Jacobs, VP of news and local programming, Gonzalez-Diego is the only Cuban-American heading an English-language news operation in the market.
