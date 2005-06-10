WSVN Launches Storm-Tracking Service

With hurricane season already underway, South Florida’s Fox affiliate WSVN is launching a new service to keep its viewers informed.

The Sunbeam Broadcasting-owned station now offers a web/phone alert systems that alerts viewers when a hurricane is approaching. Last summer, a series of hurricanes battered the region, and at press time, tropical storm Arlene was trying to form itself into a small hurricane threatening the Florida Panhandle.

The service, dubbed "Cone On Your Phone" is available for Internet-ready phones on all major carriers. The alerts will include a storm’s coordinates, wind speed, and a list of emergency needs.



The "cone" is the forecast potential path of a hurricane, which starts with a storm's current position and fans out to cover the area it could affect depending on its eventual track.

"It’s great for viewers to have that power at their fingertips," Phil Ferro, the station’s chief meteorologist said. "They’ll receive accurate, up-to-the-minute advisories even if they don’t have a television or radio nearby.