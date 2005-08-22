WSMV GM Ramsey Dies

Steve Ramsey, vice president and general manager of WSMV Nashville, died Monday from complications after an emergency appendectomy. He was 52.

A 30-year television industry veteran, Ramsey joined the Meredith Broadcasting-owned station in September 2002. Previously, he had been VP of news operations for Tribune Broadcasting, overseeing news for Tribune’s local stations.

Ramsey also held key posts at big market Tribune stations, including station manager for KTLA Los Angeles and news director for WGN Chicago. He had also been news director at KFMB San Diego, WESH Orlando, Fla; WRAL Raleigh, N.C.; and KWCH Wichita, Kan.

“His contributions to Meredith were many, and he was a fine person. He will be greatly missed," said Meredith Broadcasting President Paul Karpowicz.

"Steve was a rare combination; a tough newsman with a sweet and compassionate heart. He loved a good argument, his horses and wearing boots with a suit. I hope our newsroom can continue to feel a bit of his presence and conscience," said WSMV anchor Demetria Kalodimos.

A Kansas City native, Ramsey was a graduate of Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. He is survived by his daughter Sage, 26, and son Cody, 24.

Donations can be sent in memory of Steve Ramsey to: National Cutting Horse Association Youth Scholarship Fund, 260 Bailey Avenue, Ft. Worth, TX 76107.