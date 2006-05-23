WSJ's Flint Installed in Museum

After years on the TV beat for a number of publications, Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint is leaving the paper to join the Museum of Television & Radio in New York.

Flint will be a director of programming at the museum, helping organize seminars and talks featuring senior TV executives. Flint has covered TV for the Journal since 1999 and previously worked the beat at Entertainment Weekly,Variety and Broadcasting & Cable.

An executive of the publishing side of the Journal is also joining the museum. Penny Abernathy, the paper's senior VP, international and development, is moving to work on programming and development at the museum.