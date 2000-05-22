WSIs Intellicast.com: Weather for the Web

WSI is offering Intellicast.com, a program designed to provide free national and local weather content to affiliate's Web sites.

"Weather forecasts are a popular and reliable way to attract visitors to a Web site, so we want to make sure our affiliates have the content they might have been lacking," says Sally Gallagher, WSI product manager of media services. "The content is received through a turnkey process, so, once they get set up to our URLs, it's an automatic process to update and maintain quality control."

WSI will offer regional radar images updated every 15 minutes; regional IR satellite images updated every 30 minutes; a U.S. temperature contour map updated hourly; and a choice between a forecast with the station graphic or an Intellicast four-day, local-city forecast, either one updated twice a day. The service is available to WSI affiliates now.