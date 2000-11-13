WSCV-TV does Duet with Chyron
Telemundo station WSCV-TV Miami has installed a Chyron Duet video graphics system to enhance its broadcast graphics. The Duet combines the Window NT operating system with a video-bus architecture that supports 56 simultaneous video streams and an object-oriented 2-D/3-D graphics-processing system.
"We've been able to enhance the look of our rolls and crawls and our support for break-in news supers," says WSCV-TV Director of Engineering Luis Duarte.
