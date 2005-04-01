WSBK Launches Morning Newscast

Viacom-owned WSBK Boston will unveil a new hour morning news show April 4.

Morning news has been a major growth area for local news as broadcasters target an audience of working families launching their busy days.

The Morning Show will air from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and is geared a younger female audience.



The show will feature news, fashion, cooking, entertainment and trend reports with a New England focus and will launch with some cross-promotional synergy right out of the blocks: Stars of co-owned UPN’s quirky crime drama, Veronica Mars, will appear on the show during debut week.

WSBK is expanding its local programming under the direction of new General Manager Julio Marenghi, who also oversees WBZ and the Providence UPN station. The Morning Show is its most ambitious effort yet.

The show will be hosted by Robin Hamilton and Ted Wayman, two vets of WBZ. David Robichaud, another familiar WBZ face, will be general assignment reporter.

The Morning Show also features a cast of contributors, including experts on fashion, flowers, food, makeup and parenting.