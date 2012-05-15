Writers Polled On Best TV Series Ever

Following up on its 101 Greatest Screenplays list asssembled back in 2006, the Writers Guilds of America West and East are polling their members on the Top 101 Best Written TV Series.

Starting Tuesday, writers can offer up their favorites, with the only caveats that they have to be scripted series, written in English, have aired in the U.S. and featured an onscreen writing credit.

Also ineligible are individual episodes, specials, TV movies and movies of the week, or miniseries with fewer than six hours of programming. So, That Certain Summer is not eligible, but Roots is.

The results will be announced in the fall.