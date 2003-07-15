Writers come home to Frasier
NBC’s veteran sitcom Frasier is going back to its roots with the
return of writers Christopher Lloyd, Joe Keenan and Jeffrey Richman as executive
producers and Rob Greenberg as creative consultant, all Emmy Award winners, executive producers and creators Peter Casey and David Lee said Monday.
"Any show would be thrilled to be adding writers of this caliber, and it’s
especially true for Frasier," said Ted Frank, senior vice president of
current series at NBC.
Lloyd, Keenan, Richman and Greenberg join a slate of other executive
producers and writers on the show who will shepherd it through its 11th and
likely last season.
Frasier has won a record-setting five consecutive Emmy Awards for best
comedy and, with 30 statues, the show is the most Emmy-awarded in television
history.
Frasier has also won Golden Globe awards, the 1994 Peabody Award, a
People’s Choice Award, three consecutive Television Critics Association Awards
and the Humanitas Prize.
Frasier is a Grub Street Production in association with Paramount Network
Television.
