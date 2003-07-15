Writers come home to Frasier

NBC’s veteran sitcom Frasier is going back to its roots with the

return of writers Christopher Lloyd, Joe Keenan and Jeffrey Richman as executive

producers and Rob Greenberg as creative consultant, all Emmy Award winners, executive producers and creators Peter Casey and David Lee said Monday.

"Any show would be thrilled to be adding writers of this caliber, and it’s

especially true for Frasier," said Ted Frank, senior vice president of

current series at NBC.

Lloyd, Keenan, Richman and Greenberg join a slate of other executive

producers and writers on the show who will shepherd it through its 11th and

likely last season.

Frasier has won a record-setting five consecutive Emmy Awards for best

comedy and, with 30 statues, the show is the most Emmy-awarded in television

history.

Frasier has also won Golden Globe awards, the 1994 Peabody Award, a

People’s Choice Award, three consecutive Television Critics Association Awards

and the Humanitas Prize.

Frasier is a Grub Street Production in association with Paramount Network

Television.